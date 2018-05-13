Firefighter killed in crash in Fairfield

A firefighter was killed in a crash in Fairfield on Saturday morning, police said.

A firefighter was killed in a crash in Fairfield on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said 22-year-old Austin J. Buoni was killed when his car struck a pole on Kings Highway East.

Police said crews responded to a single-car crash Kings Highway East at the intersection of Chestnut Street in Fairfield just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the driver lost control of the 2005 Nissan Altima, skid across the highway and struck a utility pole where it stopped.

Representatives of the Valley Fire Chiefs Regional Training School said Buoni was a 2014 graduate of their Firefighter I Program. Officials said Buoni worked for both the Shelton and Trumbull Fire Departments, and offered their condolences.

Police said the crash is currently being investigated by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.