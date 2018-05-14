Arson possible in Bloomfield business fire

Arson is a possibility as investigators look into a fire at a Bloomfield business.

Firefighters battled the early morning fire at Soma Technology on Monday.

According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:50 a.m. from 166 Highland Park Dr.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.

They also found that a front window had been smashed in and there was extensive fire and smoke damage to the rear of the building and two tractor trailer cabs.

Mutual aid was called to assist and for station coverage help.

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Bloomfield fire marshal's initial investigation suggested arson. Investigators found two points where fires started.

As a result the Connecticut fire marshal was called.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Bloomfield police at 860-242-5501.

Soma Technology is a medical equipment company. It's a Connecticut-based business founded in 1992 that started with small offices and eventually expanded to the industrial area of Bloomfield in 2008.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.