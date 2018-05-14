Hartford woman linked to Griswold murders appears in court

Ruth Correa was arrested over the weekend (CT State Police/WFSB)

A 23-year-old Hartford woman who is connected to the murder investigations of three people in Griswold appeared in court on Monday.

Over the weekend, police arrested Ruth Correa, who is reportedly connected to the deaths of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, and their son Matthew, all of Griswold.

The remains of Janet and Kenneth were found inside their home in December, following a devastating fire.

Police said their son, 21-year-old Matthew, was found dead in the woods near the scene of the fire, on May 5.

On Monday, the medical examiner's office said Matthew was murdered. He was found having multiple stab wounds to his head and torso

Correa briefly appeared in court on Monday morning.

She has no known criminal history, but is now charged with murder, arson, and home invasion.

According to the prosecutor, she has two children and had been living in the same place in Hartford for two years. The prosecutor also indicated there is a mental health matter.

The arrest warrant for Correa's arrest is sealed for two weeks.

At the end of Correa's arraignment, family members and friends affectionately called out to her in court saying, "tell the truth baby."

She’s being held on a $2.5 million bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Outside the courtroom, the family maintained their silence about the disturbing charges.

Neighbors of the Lindquist family say they were stunned in December when they found out Kenn and Janet died.

"Never would have imagined anything like that going on with either one, any of them," said Bill Przylucki, a neighbor.

Police said the case is not closed, and they plan to make more arrests.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.