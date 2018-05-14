Power outage impacting traffic in North Haven

A power outage is impacting traffic in part of North Haven.

Police said traffic lights in the area of Ridge Road and Dixwell Avenue are not working due to a power outage.

The outage was reported a little before 7:30 a.m., however it is unclear at this time what caused it.

Temporary stop signs are being put in place to assist with traffic, police said.

United Illuminating reports 311 customers to be without power. In nearby Hamden, 2,850 customers are without power.

Check the outage map here.

