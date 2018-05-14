Showers, possibility for strong storms on tap for Tuesday

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

After some morning clouds and sun later Monday, all eyes are on the possibility for some strong storms on Tuesday.

Ahead of this storm threat, Channel 3 has declared it an Early Warning Weather Day to keep viewers informed.

After temperatures are expected to reach the 70s Monday afternoon, the humidity will be on the rise Tuesday as a cold front approaches.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there is the potential for strong to damaging winds, torrential downpours, hail, and frequent cloud to ground lightning on Tuesday.

The day will be a feature of sun and some clouds.

A more prevalent chance for storms and scattered showers are expected during the afternoon and evening.

Channel 3’s Futurecast Monday afternoon was showing the window of time for the severe threat is mostly between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The storms will reach the Northwest Hills first and they will move rapidly across the state from northwest to southeast.

The risk of severe weather is lower in Southeastern Connecticut, but it can’t be ruled out.

The storms and showers will wind down later Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will be cooler and wetter as a backdoor cold front moves through the state.

“That's going to cool things off in a big way: temperatures could stay in the 60s on Wednesday thanks to this front and its clouds, showers, and northeasterly flow,” Haney said.

Clouds will linger on Thursday, but it’ll be a mostly dry day with temperatures in the 70s.

