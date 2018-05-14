North Haven residents reminded to lock cars after weekend thefts

North Haven police released surveillance video of a suspect trying to break into a car (North Haven Police)

North Haven police are investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles that happened over the weekend.

Police said they responded to several complaints of items being stolen from unlocked cars.

Three cars were also stolen from Cooper Road, Hartford Turnpike, and Bassett Road.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of a suspect trying to get into a car on Charles Court.

North Haven police have been vocal on social media, reminding residents to lock their vehicles.

Often, the department will post the reminders to social media at 9 p.m., labeling it a “9 p.m. routine.”

Anyone with information on these thefts should contact police.

Over the weekend, NoHPD responded to several complaints of thefts from unlocked cars. Also, 3 cars were reported stolen from Cooper Rd., Hartford Tpk, and Bassett Rd. This video shows one of the suspects checking for unlocked doors on Charles Ct. pic.twitter.com/dCNduFNHGM — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) May 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.