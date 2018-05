5.14.18 Lemon Grass Crab Cakes with Sriracha Yogurt Sauce

Chef Lise Jaeger's Lemon Grass Crab Cakes with Sriracha Yogurt Sauce

Makes 4 large crab cakes

Ingredients:

1/3 cup celery, finely diced

1/3 cup red onion, finely diced

1/3 cup red pepper, finely diced

1 tablespoon fresh Jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and finely diced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

2 tablespoons lemon grass paste

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 cups lump crab meat

1 cup panko bread crumbs plus

2 eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 Tablespoons panko bread crumbs for dusting

1 tablespoon vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

In a medium sized bowl combine all the ingredients, mix until well incorporated.

Form 4 crab cakes

Dredge each cake on both sides in the 3 tablespoons of panko crumbs

Add vegetable oil to a skillet set heat to medium high.

When the pan is hot, cook crab cakes 3 to 4 minutes each side. Serve with sriracha yogurt sauce.

Sriracha Yogurt Sauce

4 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons sriracha chili sauce

Combine.