Better CT Pets Days 2-5 Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Better CT Pets Days 2-5 Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 and ends Friday, May 18, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. E.T. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsors: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067;

The Grommet, 87 Elmwood St, Somerville, MA 02144;

The Kong Company, 16191 Table Mountain Pkwy, Golden, CO 80403-1670;

Modkat, 80 39th St #307, Brooklyn, NY 11232;

Cuddle Clones, 624 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202.

ENTRY: Watch Better CT on WFSB from Tuesday, May 15 – Friday, May 18, 2018 between 3:00-4:00 p.m. E.T. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 866-539-9372. The third (3rd) caller answered by WFSB after each announcement is a winner, once eligibility is confirmed (four [4] winners total). In the event that the 3rd caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken by WFSB in order until an eligible winner is determined.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Connecticut in the WFSB viewing area, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WFSB within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING:

At approximately 4:00 PM E.T. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, one (1) winner will receive:

One (1) iFetch automatic ball launcher; approximate retail value $115.00

One (1) Pooch Selfie smartphone attachment; approximate retail value $9.95

One (1) Be Forever Furless Portable Pet Hair Remover Mini; approximate retail value $12.95

One (1) pair of HandsOn Grooming/Bathing Gloves, size medium; approximate retail value $25.00

One (1) Zen Clipper nail trimmer, size small; approximate retail value $19.95

One (1) AquaPaw One-Handed bathing tool; approximate retail value $24.95

Total approximate retail value: $207.80.

At approximately 4:00 PM E.T. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, one (1) winner will receive their choice of either:

One (1) Kong Company prize pack for dogs which includes:

One (1) Kong Classic dog toy, approximate retail value $12.99

One (1) PB Stuff’N treat, approximate retail value $13.99

One (1) package of Bacon n Cheese Snacks, approximate retail value $9.99

One (1) Wubba Finz toy, approximate retail value $5.99

One (1) Rewards toy, approximate retail value $9.99

Total approximate retail value for dog basket: $62.94

OR

One (1) Kong Company prize pack for cats which includes:

One (1) Kickeroo refillable cat toy, approximate retail value $4.99

One (1) Stellar Teaser cat toy, approximate retail value $22.00

One (1) bottle of Catnip oil spray, approximate retail value $4.99

One (1) Kitty Bungalow Playhouse, approximate retail value $24.99

One (1) Kitty Kong cat toy, approximate retail value $3.99

One (1) Kong Laser toy, approximate retail value $6.15

Total approximate retail value for dog basket: $67.11

At approximately 4:00 PM E.T. on Thursday, May 17, 2017, one (1) winner will receive one (1) Modkat XL Litter Box; approximate retail value $139.99.

At approximately 4:00 PM E.T. on Friday, May 18, 2018, one (1) winner will receive one (1) $269.00 gift card to CuddleClones.com (Covers the price of a plush Cuddle Clone plus shipping (anywhere in the U.S.). Gift certificate expires 12.31.19.

One (1) prize per household. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at WFSB’s address within fourteen (14) days of notification, during business hours. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) if potential winners do not confirm eligibility and pick up prize at WFSB’s address within fourteen (14) days of notification, prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, the prize will not be awarded, and will be reserved for future sweepstakes. Potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within fourteen (14) days of notification.

By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, June 1, 2018, to Winner’s List/Pets Week at the WFSB address above.