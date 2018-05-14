Denise heads to the 'crossroads of Connecticut'

Denise checked out Cromwell during 20 Towns in Twenty Days (WFSB)

It’s a town that calls itself the "Crossroads of Connecticut."

Because Routes 9 and 91 meet there.

Cromwell is also known for the Traveler's Championship.

In Connecticut and points well beyond, Cromwell is known as the home of the Traveler's Championship, where some of the best golfers in the world come to play.

What is not so well known is the rich history of this town and how a river runs through it.

In the 18th century. Cromwell, originally part of Middletown, had something no other town along the Connecticut River could offer: location.

“Cromwell started its existence as a maritime community and a bustling river port because we were the highest point on the Connecticut River that ocean-going vessels could reach,” said Richard Donohue, President of Cromwell Historical Society.

Farming, especially tobacco, was also big in those early days.

Industry soon followed. Today, the Stevens-Frisbie House and Museum is a vestige of those glory days when Cromwell was a leading producer of cap guns and mechanical banks.

Cromwell is also the home of Holy Apostles College and Seminary.

Seminarians, religious sisters and lay students all study there. From this peaceful retreat to the bustle of Main Street Channel 3 found folks value their neighborly way of life.

“Everybody knows everybody so it's a close-knit community,” said Sherry McGuire of Cromwell.

“I know a lot of people in town, a lot of great services in town, and I’m just grateful to be part of the community,” said Tom Barnes from Mitchell’s on Main.

Halem Saad first opened for business 26 years ago.

Today the Cromwell Diner is known for so many tasty specialties.

“We have people who come almost every day 5 day a week for many years, it is more like a family environment kind of thing,” said Saad

If premium ice cream is what you crave, here's a scoop.

Head to the Cromwell Creamery where it's all about the milk fat.

“All of our hard products are 14 percent milk fat, so you are getting a truly delicious and decadent ice cream cone,” said Maia Pavlick from Cromwell Creamery.

The coolest spot in Cromwell may just be Champions Skating center.

There are two rinks there, one for figure skaters and the other for hockey players of all ages.

Champions is also the official practice facility of the Hartford Wolfpack.

Another fun spot for families in Cromwell is Torza's Golf.

There you'll find batting cages, miniature golf, and a professional driving range.

On June 18th the pros will be teeing off at the TPC River Highlands, including returning champion Jordan Spieth.

