Former secretary of state drops out of race for CT governor

Another candidate for the race for governor is dropping out.
Sources told Channel 3 that Susan Bysiewicz has dropped out of the race.
She will now be Ned Lamont’s running mate.
Back in February, the former secretary of state announced she was exploring a run for governor.
In April, she made it official by announcing she was running for governor.
She was the only candidate from either party to have won a statewide election, serving as secretary of the state.
