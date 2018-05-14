Former secretary of state drops out of race for CT governor

Another candidate for the race for governor is dropping out.

Sources told Channel 3 that Susan Bysiewicz has dropped out of the race.

She will now be Ned Lamont’s running mate.

Back in February, the former secretary of state announced she was exploring a run for governor.

In April, she made it official by announcing she was running for governor.

She was the only candidate from either party to have won a statewide election, serving as secretary of the state.

