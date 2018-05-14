Two people injured in Monroe chemical fire

Two employees were injured during a chemical fire at a business in Monroe on Monday.

According to the Monroe Fire Department, crews responded to Axel Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc. around 2:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a chemical fire was extinguished prior to their arrivals.

Two employees were injured during the fire and brought to a local hospital by ambulance.

There is no information about their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.