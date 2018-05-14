$3 million Mega Million ticket sold in Torrington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

$3 million Mega Million ticket sold in Torrington

By WFSB Staff
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

There were no winners of the $50 million Mega Millions jackpot last week.

But, someone in Connecticut does have a fortune coming their way.

A winning ticket worth $3 million was sold at the Cork Fine Wine & Spirits in Torrington.

Whoever won matched five numbers, so check those tickets.

This is the first Connecticut lottery Mega Millions prize for $3 million ever.

