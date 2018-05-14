House fire under investigation in Torrington

A house fire is under investigation in Torrington on Monday evening.
According to the Torrington Fire Departments, crews responded to a fire at 71 Elmwood Terrace around 4:50 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the second floor of the home.
The fire was knocked down around 5:06 p.m.
All occupants got out of the house safely and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
