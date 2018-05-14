House fire under investigation in Torrington

A house fire is under investigation in Torrington on Monday evening.

According to the Torrington Fire Departments, crews responded to a fire at 71 Elmwood Terrace around 4:50 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

The fire was knocked down around 5:06 p.m.

All occupants got out of the house safely and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.