Board votes to close New Haven schools

There was standing room only at a New Haven Board of Education meeting on Monday where the board voted to close three schools.

Creed High School joins the New Horizons School and New Light Academy on the list of schools closing at the end of the 2017-2018 academic year.

The Creed High School basketball team hit the floor on Monday night with a large crowd of supporters.

They didn’t have a game, but they considered the Board of Education meeting their most important contest of the season.

“I feel like this is one of the schools that you can get any help that you need if you don’t feel comfortable anywhere else you should go here,” said Maquell Lloyd, a Creed High School senior.

Lloyd, along with many of his teammates and classmates attended Monday’s meeting to beg the board not to close Creed.

The magnet school, which is currently in a North Haven temporary location, was on the chopping block as the district desperately tries to save money.

“Basically, we decided to come here and throw one last punch. We didn’t want to just give up we didn’t want to go unheard of they are going to close our school we wanted them to listen to our message,” said Aaron Johnson, Creed High School assistant basketball coach.

The board did listen to the Creed community, but in the end, the school didn’t come out on top.

The final score was a 5-2 vote by the board to shut Creed down.

“Of course, it’s very difficult no one signs up to be superintendent to close schools,” said Dr. Carol Birks, New Haven Superintendent.

Birks says it was incredibly emotional, but the board needs to make difficult choices and closing Creed will save nearly $3 million a year.

This is cash the district desperately needs.

“Unfortunately given the way our structure is we cannot sustain a school as well as some of our other schools that’s why I wanted our community to know we are looking at everything,” said Birks.

Now the nearly 250 students and their families are left scrambling to find a new school by the fall.

Johnson says it’s sad but true that mismanagement by adults seems to always end up costing inner-city kids.

“It’s just another life challenge it’s just another reality that they’re faced with on a daily basis,” Johnson said.

