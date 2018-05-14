Police investigating New Haven shooting

Person shot on Orchard Street in New Haven (WFSB)

Police are on the scene of a shooting in New Haven on Monday night.

Crews responded to Orchard Street for the report of a shooting.

A victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is in stable condition.

There is a large police presence and Orchard Street is closed for the investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

There is no word on the suspect at this point.

