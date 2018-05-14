Glassman wins endorsement for 5th District after several issues

Mary Glassman (left) was endorsed by Democrats for 5th Congressional District (WFSB)

Democrats gathered in Waterbury on Monday night to pick a candidate for the 5th Congressional District and it was a nail-biter.

After two rounds of voting and many switches, former Simsbury First Selectwoman Mary Glassman pulled off a victory against Jahana Hayes.

The vote was 173 to 167.

It went back at forth for a while but in the end, Glassman came out on top, but not by a lot.

It's battle between a political insider and a new face to politics.

Glassman, Hayes, and Manny Sanchez will be on the ballot in the August 14 primary.

Before it was official, Glassman thanked delegates for supporting her, but her victory was a tough one.

Glassman was considered the strong front-runner, but Jahana Hayes did better than many expected.

Glassman is a known to politics and was the first to enter the race for the 5th District after Elizabeth Esty decided not to seek re-election.

Hayes is from Waterbury, a teenaged mom who was recently awarded national teacher of the year in 2016.

Manny Sanchez, a New Britain alderman, received 17 percent of the votes on the first ballot. A candidate needs a minimum of 15 percent of votes cast. Sanchez has ensured a spot on the August primary ballot. His campaign officials said because of this, he chose to release his delegates so they could vote as they wanted to on the second ballot.

More votes were cast than delegates and that disrupted the entire process. There were 339 total votes in the first round but 13 were not registered.

More than a dozen delegates didn't check in to the event so the number of votes weren't matching up.

They had to hand count all the votes and that took time and momentum away from the candidates.

The first round of voting had finished but some of the delegates didn't check in.

That was eventually fixed and the winner of the first round was Glassman.

There was a total of 340 votes cast. Glassman received 173 and Hayes received 167. The candidate needed 171 votes to win.

