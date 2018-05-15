Peace Officers Memorial Day honors those lost in the line of duty

Officers raise the flags at the Police Officers Memorial in Meriden on national Peace Officers Memorial Day. (WFSB)

Tuesday is Peace Officers Memorial Day.

It’s a day that honors local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in the line of duty.

Gov. Dannel Malloy ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff.

It was back in the 1960s that President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Most recently, the state lost Trooper First Class Kevin Miller of the Connecticut State Police. He passed away after investigators said his cruiser crashed into a tractor trailer on Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland.

Tuesday, several events were planned.

In the morning, the Berlin Police Department Honor Guard will lay a wreath at the grave of Officer Jeffrey Casne. He was hit and killed by a drunk driver while directing traffic at a crash scene on the Berlin turnpike back in Feb. 1985.

Tuesday night, the Suffield Police Department will be holding a candlelight vigil to honor those who have died in the line of duty.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.