Rain lingers as storms move out of the state

Strong storms that brought hail, heavy rain and gusty winds are moving out of the state.

The storms started moving into Litchfield County a little before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. As of about 7 p.m., they were moving out of the state.

Ahead of the storms, the National Weather Service issued several weather alerts, including tornado and thunderstorm warnings.

All of the weather alerts have since expired.

The rain will continue as the evening goes on, but it is expected to wind down after 8 p.m.

Reports of downed trees and wires are being reported across the state, especially in the western portion of CT.

Thousands are without power, in towns like Winchester, Newtown, and Danbury. See the Eversource outages here.

Numerous roads are also closed due to downed trees and wires.

After a stormy Tuesday afternoon, things quiet down for Wednesday.

It'll be mostly cloudy and cool, but showers are possible.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer, with temperatures reaching 80.

The rain returns on Friday.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the storms

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.