CCM to present check to Channel 3 Kids Camp

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities will present checks to what it's calling "three of the state's most significant social-service organizations."

The Channel 3 Kids Camp will get a share of $40,000 in the CCM's first-ever philanthropic event, the Connecticut Charity Triple Crown.

Along with the kids camp, Homes for the Brave and The Village will be presented with checks at CCM's meeting on Tuesday morning.

CCM's 168 member mayors, first selectmen and town managers will be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wallingford for the event.

Denise Hornbecker, chief executive officer, and Susan Baroni-Schaeffer, corporate relations manager, will accept the money on behalf of the Channel 3 Kids Camp.

