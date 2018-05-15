Girls return to school in Simsbury following gas leak

The Ethel Walker School in Simsbury was evacuated on Tuesday morning because of a gas leak. (WFSB)

A gas leak forced the evacuation of a private school in Simsbury on Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers said the leak is in the area of 230 Bushy Hill Rd., which is the Ethel Walker School.

Dispatchers said everyone was evacuated from the school; however, the students returned to class and the school buildings around 11 a.m.

Students were originally brought to the chapel, which school officials said was a standard emergency procedure.

The fire department metered the buildings.

According to Amy Wheeler, associate head of the school, crews were doing some work when the leak happened.

Wheeler said there is no danger or threat.

Repairs were made.

No road closures were in place.

The Ethel Walker School is a private college preparatory school for girls in grades 6 through 12.

