Driver taken to hospital after car slams into Hamden home

A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a home.
It happened on Pine Rock Avenue near Blacy Street around 8:30 a.m.
Police said it appears the driver failed to navigate a curve in the road.
The car hit a tree before hitting the house.
Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for assessment.
The crash remains under investigation.
