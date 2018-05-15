Driver taken to hospital after car slams into Hamden home

A car slammed into a home on Pine Rock Avenue in Hamden Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a home.

It happened on Pine Rock Avenue near Blacy Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police said it appears the driver failed to navigate a curve in the road.

The car hit a tree before hitting the house.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for assessment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.