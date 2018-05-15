Two Connecticut cities ranked among worst to start a career

A new study ranked a couple of Connecticut cities among the worst in the country to launch a career.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2018's best and worst places to start a career.

New Haven and Bridgeport ranked toward the back of the list, coming in at 149th and 157th on the list.

WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities based the availability of entry-level jobs, monthly average starting salary, workforce diversity and other metrics.

New Haven's professional opportunities rank was 174th, but its quality of life rank was 64th.

For Bridgeport, it was 161 and 134.

The top three cities were Salt Lake City, Orlando and Atlanta.

The worst included Oxnard, CA, Shreveport, LA and Santa Clarita, CA.

The see the complete results, head to WalletHub's website here.

