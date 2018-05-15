Lamont officially announces Bysiewicz as running mate

A day after dropping out of the race for governor, a former secretary of the state has been announced on a new campaign ticket.

Susan Bysiewicz was officially introduced as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont's running mate.

The candidates held a news conference on Tuesday morning in New Haven.

"Democrats need to be unified if we are going to win in November and having Susan join our campaign makes our ticket stronger and makes our party stronger,” Lamont said in a statement. “Working together with Susan, we can get Connecticut back on track and make it the place where people want to live and raise their families again.”

Lamont said he and Bysiewicz share progressive values. They agreed on issues like bringing more businesses and jobs into Connecticut and building a modern transportation infrastructure.

“I am thrilled to join Ned in this fight for Connecticut’s future,” Bysiewicz said. “Now is the time for unity. The stakes in this election are real, and together we are ready to fight for Connecticut values. It will take strong leadership to rebuild this state’s infrastructure, pass a balanced budget, strengthen our public education system, and help Connecticut’s businesses create more jobs, and I know that Ned and I can get the job done."

Lamont declared his candidacy back in January.

Bysiewicz announced an exploratory committee for governor back in February, officially declared her candidacy in April and dropped out of the race on Monday to join Lamont as his lieutenant governor pick.

Bysiewicz isn't the only candidate to ally with another within their own party.

On the Republican side, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart also dropped her gubernatorial bid for a shot at a lieutenant governor position.

