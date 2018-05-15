5.15.18 Seared Scallops with Spring Pea Salad and Kale Pesto

Seared Scallops with Spring Pea Salad and Kale Pesto

Recipe provided by Anthony Cole of Chatham Bars Inn

Seared Scallops

Ingredients

16 Large Scallops, Cleaned

¼ Cup of Canola Oil

3 Tbsp. Butter

3 Sprigs Thyme

Kosher Salt and Ground Black Pepper to Taste

½ Lemon

Preparation

Season the scallops with salt and pepper. Pre-heat a sauté pan over medium high heat.Once the pan is hot add half of the oil. Place 8 scallops flat-side down in the hot pan. Cook the scallops until browned (2-3 minutes). Carefully flip each scallop and cook until browned (2-3 minutes). Add half of the butter and thyme baste the scallops for one minute. Remove the scallops from the pan and squeeze a few drops of lemon on each scallop. Repeat the process with a clean pan for the other half of the scallops.

Spring Pea Salad

Ingredients

1 Cup Fresh Peas Shelled and Blanched

½ Cup Snow Peas Cleaned and Cut into Thirds

3 Cups Pea Shoots

1 Cup Mint Leaves, Picked

3 Tbsp. Lemon Juice

5 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kosher Salt and Ground Black Pepper to Taste

Preparation

Combine the lemon juice and olive oil in bowl. Add the remaining ingredients, season to taste with salt and pepper and toss to incorporate. Garnish the salad by topping it with the Coconut Sunflower Crumble.

Kale Pesto

Ingredients

2 Cups Tuscan Kale Leaves, Stems Removed

1 Cup Fresh Basil Leaves

1 teaspoon Sea Salt

1/4 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/4 Cup Toasted Walnuts

4 Cloves Garlic, Blanched, Chopped

1/2 Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

Preparation

In a sauce pot bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Place the garlic cloves in the water and cook for one minute. Remove the garlic and place in a bath of ice water. Repeat this process a second time but be sure to start with a new pot of water.

In a food processor, combine the kale leaves, basil leaves, and salt. Pulse 10 to 12 times, until the kale leaves are finely chopped. With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil. Scrape down the sides of the processor. Add the walnuts and garlic and process again. Finally add the cheese and pulse to combine.