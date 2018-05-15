5.15.18 Coconut Sunflower Crumble

Coconut Sunflower Crumble

Recipe provided by Anthony Cole of Chatham Bars Inn

Ingredients

1 Cup Panko Bread Crumbs

¼ Cup Oatmeal (Instant)

¼ Cup Sunflower Seeds

¼ Cup Coconut, Shaved Unsweetened

3 Tbsp. Coconut Oil

Kosher Salt and Ground Black Pepper to Taste

Preparation

Pre-heat oven to 300°F. Place the bread crumbs onto a baking sheet and spread into a thin layer. Toast the bread crumbs until golden brown check after 20 minutes. Repeat this process for the remaining items separately except the Coconut Oil. Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl including the coconut oil and toss to incorporate and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place the mixture onto a baking sheet and spread into a thin layer. Cook in the oven for 4 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool before serving.