Strong storms cause damage across state

A tree came down on a house in Newtown on Tuesday (WFSB)

Reports of damage are being reported across the state as strong storms tore through towns.

Crews in Cheshire are responding to towns trees and wires throughout the town.

The fire department confirmed there was a tree that fell onto the house on Bellamy Road.

There were also reports of trees down on Buttonwood Circle and Strathmore Road.

The mayor of Hamden, Curt Leng, tweeted out that northern Hamden was hit hard by the storm. He said trees and wires were down across the town and the Emergency Operations Center is open.

Hamden firefighters said students at West Woods School in Hamden are stuck at the school overnight because of damage blocking the entrance. The students in the YMCA after-school program will have to spend the night at the school.

Many were working to clean up after the storm.

"As I came out to my porch I could literally see the funnel coming down, it was twisting down," said Ben Plourde.

Plourde said the wreckage left behind validates the fear he felt as he watched the storm.

"Just think about the sound of more than one tree cracking and being uprooted all at once. It was scary. It scared me," Plourde said.

There were several reports of trees down on streets in Wallingford, as well as on Route 15.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

Hail was falling across much of the state as well.

Bradley Airport shut down operations for a short amount of time due to the severe weather, but operations have since resumed.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.