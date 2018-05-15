Region 1 schools holding all buses until tornado warning lifted

Regional School District 1 in Falls Village is holding all buses until the tornado warning is lifted.

The school district posted on their Facebook page that all elementary schools will hold their dismissal buses.

Regional District 1 covers schools in Canaan, Cornwall, Ken, North Canaan, Salisbury, and Sharon.

Track the storms when they arrive with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Stay tuned to Channel 3 on air and online for updates on the storm here.

