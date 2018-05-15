One killed in severe storm, Brookfield declared a 'disaster'

At least one person was killed on Tuesday as severe storms moved across the state, leaving a path of destruction behind.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said a man has died after a tree fell on his truck. It happened near Candlewood Lake on Tuesday.

Boughton said a boat was used to get to the man since the trees were blocking the driveway.

The mayor said a teen suffered serious injuries after he was in a dugout on a baseball field at Henry Abbott Technical School during the storm. Boughton said the roof to the dugout flew off and hit the teen.

Thousands in Danbury, Brookfield, and surrounding towns, are without power after the strong storms moved through the area Tuesday afternoon.

911 calls inundated the Brookfield Police Department and were rolled over to Litchfield County Dispatch.

"We have trees down, trees into houses, people trapped between trees on the road, trees on cars and everything you can think of we had it," said Brookfield Chief of Police Jay Purcell.

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, State Police, DEEP, The Connecticut Urban Search, and Rescue Team, and local fire and police departments streamed into Brookfield.

There were at least 150 first responders that went to the town to help out.

"It is worse than the Halloween storm we had a couple of years ago when we lost power for like ten days," said Steve Dunn, Brookfield First Selectman.

A functional needs shelter in Danbury has been established by the city at the Bill Williams Gymnasium on the mid-town campus of Western Connecticut State University. The gym is located on Osborne Street near Dr. James Roach Boulevard.

The shelter is open for people who are without power and need to use medical devices, such as oxygen and ventilators.

Tow firefighters were also injured in Danbury, but there was no word on the extent of their injuries.

There was a report of a person stuck in their home due to a tree down, but no injuries.

"We did have two people who were walking on our Stillwater greenway, a tree fell on them. A man and a woman, they came here to the police department and were able to make it here," Dunn said.

"I've never seen anything like this. I don't know what I would have done, maybe jump under a car. It was incredible watching the winds and seeing the trees fall down then walking the neighborhood and seeing everything," said Ralph Nero from Danbury.

The cleanup is expected to take days. Grocery stores and gas stations were very busy as people geared up for what could be a few days without power.

"I saw trees on one road where the tree actually uprooted the driveway. The asphalt was torn up and I saw houses that were hit and power lines are down all over," Nero said.

Check the Eversource outages here.

Due to the storm damage left behind, several towns have canceled school for Wednesday, including Danbury, Seymour and Wallingford.

See the updated list here.

Brookfield First Selectman Steve Dunn said the town is "like a war zone," as he referred to damage seen across town.

He said almost every road in town had a tree down or was closed.

At one point, he described the area getting "as dark as midnight," and very windy.

Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.