Severe storms are over, but more rain is in the forecast!

YESTERDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…

Conditions were prime for severe weather yesterday and we really got hit hard during the afternoon. There were multiple tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings. There were numerous reports of tree damage and large hail. More than 122,000 Eversource customers were left without power. There is quite a bit of cleaning up to do with trees and power lines down in many Connecticut communities.

It isn’t too often when Connecticut is placed in an “enhanced” to “moderate” risk for severe weather, but that did happen yesterday. We are not 100% sure if today’s damage was caused by several tornadoes or several microbursts, or both! A survey team from the National Weather Service combined with state officials will determine the exact cause (s) of damage.

THIS MORNING…

The threat of severe weather is over!!! We're waking up to mostly cloudy skies and fairly comfortable temps in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. Areas of fog are possible this morning so please be careful driving around this morning.

TODAY…

One reason for yesterday’s severe weather was a cold front that advanced into a very unstable air mass. The front is settling to the south of New England today, but not far enough. Therefore, moisture will linger. We can expect mostly cloudy skies today with the possibility of showers. It’ll be a lot cooler than yesterday with highs only in the 60s. It got to 85 degrees yesterday at Bradley!

TOMORROW…

Tomorrow will be a much better day with the sky becoming partly sunny. Highs will be close to 80 degrees away from the coast. An onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the 60s and 70s.

FRIDAY…

A warm front and abundant moisture will move up the coast toward Connecticut, but high pressure and dry air will be poised to our north. At this point, we expect moisture to our south to win out and slowly advance northward into Connecticut as the day progresses. Therefore, we are forecasting a cloudy, cool day with developing showers or periods of rain. Highs will only be in the 60s.

THE WEEKEND…

The warm front will remain to the south of New England on Saturday. We can therefore expect another cloudy, cool day with periods of rain and drizzle. Highs will only be in the 60s, perhaps even the 50s in some locations.

We should pop into the warmer air on Sunday. Temperatures could rise close to 80 degrees and the humidity will be higher, but we’ll still have to deal with a shower and thunderstorm threat. There may be a little sunshine, but a lot of clouds too.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A shower or thunderstorm is possible with a cold front on Monday. It’ll be a warm day with highs 80-85 before the front arrives. Tuesday could be a refreshing day with high pressure and dry air. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

