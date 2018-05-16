One killed after tree falls on car

One person was killed in New Fairfield after a tree fell on a car Tuesday evening.

According to Connecticut State Police, a person was killed when the tree fell on Brush Hill Road.

Troopers were called to the scene around 5:10.

Officials have not said if the tree was brought down due to weather, however strong storms moved though the state Tuesday afternoon and evening.

