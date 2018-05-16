Storm causes road closures in Hamden

Severe weather Tuesday has resulted in several road closures in Hamden Wednesday morning.

According to police, and Hamden Fire Department and police department have responded to numerous public hazards over the past 12 hours.

Throughout the northern section of town, several streets are impassable, due to low hanging wires, fallen trees and damaged utility poles.

As of this time, there is no direct route to drive from northern Hamden into Cheshire or Bethany.

The following is a list of road closures:

Whitney Avenue (between the Cheshire town line and River Road) – several utility poles and trees in the roadway.

Gaylord Mountain Road (between Todd Street and the Bethany town line) – low hanging wires and fallen trees

Shepard Avenue (between Whitney Avenue and West Shepard Avenue) – low hanging wires and fallen trees

Brooksvale Avenue, Choate Avenue, Hamden Hills Drive, Hillfield Road, Johnson Road, New Road and Paradise Avenue – low hanging wires and fallen trees.

There are officers stationed at several of these locations. Other areas are cordoned off with barricades. Please proceed with extreme caution.

