Storm causes road closures in Hamden

Severe weather Tuesday has resulted in several road closures in Hamden Wednesday morning.
According to police, and Hamden Fire Department and police department have responded to numerous public hazards over the past 12 hours.
Throughout the northern section of town, several streets are impassable, due to low hanging wires, fallen trees and damaged utility poles.
As of this time, there is no direct route to drive from northern Hamden into Cheshire or Bethany.
The following is a list of road closures:
There are officers stationed at several of these locations. Other areas are cordoned off with barricades. Please proceed with extreme caution.
