NWS: Macroburst hit Brookfield, brought winds of 110mph

An emergency shelter was set up at Brookfield High School for people who were unable to return home after the storms. (WFSB)

Homes were damaged by trees in both Brookfield and Danbury during Tuesday night's storms. (WFSB)

Cleanup efforts continued in Brookfield Wednesday, hours after quick but powerful storms rolled through the area.

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed a macroburst hit the town of Brookfield on Tuesday, bringing winds of 110 mph.

Trees and wires fell across the town, knocking out power to thousands.

Police Chief Jay Purcell told power customers not to expect electricity any time soon.

He said there are more than 160 emergency responders from 20 different departments assisting in town. They include crews from Fairfield, Litchfield, and Hartford counties. He also said Eversource had extra crews coming in from Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Brookfield first selectman Stephen Dunn declared the town a disaster on Tuesday night.

Schools and town offices were closed on Wednesday due to the damage.

Torrential rains and high winds brought down trees and limbs and trapped people on roads and in houses. First responders worked through the night.

As of Wednesday around 6 p.m., 88 percent of Brookfield, or 7,000 customers, were without power.

Eversource said Wednesday afternoon that power had been restored to more than 71,000 customers since the storm hit.

The company is advising customers that the hardest this areas near Danbury and Newtown may be without power for multiple days.

Almost every single road in town was impacted by storm damage.

Purcell said a woman was hit by a tree behind the Brookfield Police Department. She suffered broken bones and lacerations. Her husband was also hurt, but not bad.

Other people were trapped in cars by downed trees across the town.

Those who were unable to return home or had no power had Brookfield High School open on Wednesday as an option for shelter.

Elsewhere, the storm was deadly. Two people were killed during the storms on Tuesday, one in Danbury and another New Fairfield when trees fell.

Anyone headed to the shelter is asked to help out by bringing:

Your prescription and emergency medications

Foods that meet special dietary requirements

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Chargers for any electronic devices

Books, games and other forms of entertainment

The shelter will be open for several days, officials said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.