Storm blamed for two deaths, including woman killed in front of child

A man was killed by a tree by Candlewood Lake in Danbury during the storm. (WFSB)

Storm-related damage that was recorded in Brookfield. (WFSB)

A tree fell onto a home in Cheshire during Tuesday's storms (WFSB)

Tuesday's severe storms were blamed for at least two deaths in the state.

State police confirmed that a woman was killed when a tree struck a passing vehicle on Brush Hill Road in New Fairfield just after 5 p.m.

Troopers said the New Fairfield police and fire departments responded to the scene, but had difficulty getting there because of a number of downed trees.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old female driver who sustained fatal injuries from the impact of the tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She had a 3-year-old child passenger who was not hurt, but transported to Danbury Hospital for evaluation.

The victim was extricated from the vehicle and also transported to the hospital for the medical examiner.

"It was devastating, the winds were brutal," said Ed Silva.

Silva was driving in the area in New Fairfield when he saw the aftermath of the crash.

"I could tell it was serious because of the personnel and the way the car was crushed," Silva said.

The other death was reported in Danbury.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said a man was doing yard work when he was killed by a fallen tree. It happened near Candlewood Lake.

A number of other injuries were reported across the state as trees and wires trapped people in vehicles.

The mayor said a teen suffered serious injuries after he was in a dugout on a baseball field at Henry Abbott Technical School during the storm. Boughton said the roof to the dugout flew off and hit the teen.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the aftermath.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.