State parks closed due storm damage

A number of state parks were closed on Wednesday following Tuesday's storms.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, Kettletown State Park in Southbury, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Southford Falls State Park in Oxford, Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford were off limits to visitors.

DEEP said it confirmed damage at all of those parks.

See photos of the damage at Sleeping Giant State Park here.

"Park visitors are asked to let staff complete our work and avoid storm damaged areas," said Chris Collibee, communications director, DEEP. "People should exercise extreme caution due to the many downed and damaged trees in parks and open spaces."

At nearby Quinnipiac University, rows of trees also came down on New Road. Students on campus were asked to shelter in place on Tuesday night. The campus was closed on Wednesday for cleanup.

"Fortunately no one was injured, we're very pleased about that this comes at a good time of year for us. We just had our graduate law and medical school commencements last week, so we didn't have that many people on campus, so if it had to happen, it came at a good time for us," said John Morgan, Associate Vice President of Public Relations at QU.

People who frequent the parks said they were in awe on Wednesday after seeing the damage.

"I'm in shock. We come here all the time. We fish, we lay out at the beach," said Diane Bartozzi of North Haven. "I'm just in shock. I can't believe how the trees are just split in half."

DEEP expected to find damage at additional nearby parks.

It said it could end up closing more.

