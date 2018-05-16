Power crews work on restoration as NWS surveys damage

Eversource asked for patience as its crews worked to restore power in Brookfield and other towns following Tuesday's storms. (Eversource)

As power companies continue to work on restoring power to thousands of customers, the National Weather Service sent crews to Connecticut on Wednesday.

Tuesday's storm brought widespread damage across the state, and officials said it could be days before power is fully restored.

Downed trees, power lines, and utility poles damaged homes, closed roads and schools and prompted questions about whether or not a tornado touched down.

The NWS dispatched crews to the state on Wednesday.

Crews are assessing the damage in the towns of Brookfield, Danbury, New Milford, Newtown, Oxford, Ridgefield, Southbury, Winsted, Bethany, Hamden, Cheshire and Durham.

The Albany, NY office sent a team to Litchfield County.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Albany team said straight-line winds caused the damage in Winsted.

NWS crews also said it was a macroburst that hit the town of Brookfield on Tuesday, bringing winds of 110 mph.

Crews are still surveying a variety of towns across the state.

A final assessment including results of all the surveys are expected to be completed and given to the public by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the NWS said.

In the meantime, Eversource was working to restore power to roughly 77,000 customers as of 9:30 p.m. At the peak, there were close to 120,000 outages.

"The devastation from [Tuesday's] storm left broken poles, downed trees, blocked roads, and miles of electric lines to repair," Eversource said in a social media post. "We recognize the significant disruption to our customers’ lives when they lose power and we greatly appreciate their patience."

Danbury has more than 8,000 powerless customers. Brookfield and Newtown had more than 7,000 each.

United Illuminating reported more than 3,000 customers without power, mostly in Hamden.

In Southbury, 98 percent of the town is still without power.

Officials in that town have declared a local state of emergency.

