Hamden police arrest teenage sex assault suspect

Police in Hamden said the arrested an 18-year-old man for a sex assault that happened last summer.

According to police, James Thompson was arrested at his home around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thompson was wanted for a sex assault that happened in the northern section of town during the summer of 2017, police said.

They said they conducted an extensive investigation which led to an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Thompson was charged with first-degree sexual assault.

He was detained at police headquarters on a court-ordered bond of $100,000.

He is scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on Wednesday.

