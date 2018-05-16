DEA agent fired shots at suspect in Hartford

Hartford police said they are investigating after a DEA agent fired a gun during an investigation Wednesday afternoon.
The agent was working with Hartford police for a drug investigation at the time of the shooting.
It happened in the area of Asylum Avenue and Sigourney Street.
Hartford Police said in the investigation was in relation to a recent narcotics-related homicide on Huntington Street.
Police said during the investigation, investigators saw a transaction between a drug dealer and buyer. Detectives approached the dealer who was in a car in the area of Sigourney Street.
The dealer fled the area and attempted to get away from police by driving onto the public sidewalk towards investigators.
A DEA agent fired twice at the car and hit the driver. The car crashed into a parked unoccupied vehicle near 1000 Asylum Avenue.
The 30-year-old suspect, who is from Hartford, is in stable condition, police said.
The area was closed to traffic for most of the day but reopened just before 6:30 p.m.
Hartford Police notified the Connecticut State's Attorney's Office to assume the investigation.
No Hartford Police Officers fired shots at the suspects.
Two officers were treated and released for minor injuries/
