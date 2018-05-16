DEA agent fired shots at suspect in Hartford

Asylum and Sigourney streets are impacted by a police-involved shooting, police said. (Hartford police)

Hartford police said they are investigating after a DEA agent fired a gun during an investigation Wednesday afternoon.

The agent was working with Hartford police for a drug investigation at the time of the shooting.

It happened in the area of Asylum Avenue and Sigourney Street.

Hartford Police said in the investigation was in relation to a recent narcotics-related homicide on Huntington Street.

Police said during the investigation, investigators saw a transaction between a drug dealer and buyer. Detectives approached the dealer who was in a car in the area of Sigourney Street.

The dealer fled the area and attempted to get away from police by driving onto the public sidewalk towards investigators.

A DEA agent fired twice at the car and hit the driver. The car crashed into a parked unoccupied vehicle near 1000 Asylum Avenue.

The 30-year-old suspect, who is from Hartford, is in stable condition, police said.

The area was closed to traffic for most of the day but reopened just before 6:30 p.m.

Hartford Police notified the Connecticut State's Attorney's Office to assume the investigation.

No Hartford Police Officers fired shots at the suspects.

Two officers were treated and released for minor injuries/

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.