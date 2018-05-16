Shelton volunteer firefighter facing child porn charges

A Shelton volunteer firefighter charged with arson is now accused of being in possession of child porn.

In March, police arrested 57-year-old William Tortora in connection to a fire that happened at the Echo Hose Fire Company in February.

During the investigation, police seized his cell phone and found photos and videos of child pornography.

Tortora is currently incarcerated on charges related to the fire.

He’s now being charged with third-degree illegal possession of child pornography, and promoting a minor in an obscene performance.

He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.