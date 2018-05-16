Residents work to clean up damage severe storms left behind

Towns are working to clean up the extensive storm damage that was left behind on Tuesday.

The storm took its toll on neighborhoods throughout the state, causing significant damage along the way.

In Cheshire, several homes were condemned on Wednesday after trees came toppling down on them.

"Well it was about 5 p.m. and I was getting the alerts that we were getting a potential tornado at 5:15 so I wanted to get a shower in. So, I jumped in the shower in our bedroom and finished my shower and I heard a loud bang,” said Heather Meyerjack, of Cheshire.

That’s when her lights went out and she couldn’t see a thing.

“I just screamed to my husband and two boys to get in the basement,” she said.

After a few minutes, the storm went by, and the family came up from the basement to see what had happened.

"I was able to tell that a tree came into the bedroom right over our mattress,” Meyerjack said.

Everyone was fine and neighbors came over to help bag some of their belongings.

"We went to my in-laws last night and stayed there and that's where we'll be staying as they just condemned us as unsafe to go back inside the house,” she said.

Meyerjack's husband grew up in the house and they have lived there for the last three years.

"I don't know what the next step is, I guess just get this tree off my house and tarp it,” Meyerjack said.

The American Red Cross came in Wednesday morning to offer help to those in need, but this will be a cleanup that will be continuing for weeks.

Utility companies and tree crews also have plenty of work ahead of them.

A tree fell onto a house in Naugatuck and crashed through the window of a nursery.

A 6-month-old was sleeping in the nursery as the storm raged.

"The baby was laying on the bed, her husband yelled 'everyone get down to the cellar.' She grabbed the baby off the bed and as she was going, she felt the force of the tree, and she said it like pushed her forward," said Denise Winslow a neighbor.

No one was injured, but extreme damage was caused to a most of Naugatuck.

While there is damage widespread, the bulk of it in New Haven County centered on a handful of towns.

A couple in North Branford said the storm was the latest hurdle for them.

“It was just unbelievable. It happened in a matter of seconds, just seconds,” said Laura Burns. “I actually thought I heard a train, which is basically the sign of a tornado coming.”

She said she was making dinner when the storm started to roll through town.

“We heard all types of crashes, crackling, bangs. He was running to the back door, I was looking out the front door,” Burns said.

A huge tree then crashed on to the roof of their Walnut Lane home, ripping through the ceiling and sending sheetrock and lumber everywhere.

She has lived in the house for 26 years and she and her husband celebrated an anniversary on Monday.

On top of the damage, she said her husband recently had open-heart surgery.

Thankfully, everyone is okay but the same can’t be said for the house.

Over in Oxford, the damage is severe as well. The resident State Trooper said not one part of town was spared from Tuesday's storm.

"The entire town is like this. We have houses split in half, cars destroyed, between 50-100 telephone poles have been taken down," said CT State Police Sgt. Dan Semosky.

Downed trees were seen on numerous roads, like Governor's Hill Road, Route 42, and even at the state trooper's barracks.

"The whole town has been affected. Just the trees and telephone poles that have been affected and destroyed is beyond comprehension," Semosky said.

There are several families who were left homeless, and a shelter has been set up at the senior center for anyone who needs it.

Residents in Seymour were not spared either.

On Wednesday, Jim Walkey and his wife were sitting on Skokorat Street waiting to see if they could get back home. They left this morning, but when they returned, crews were clearing trees and dealing with downed wires.

"All of a sudden, it went to from being calm to being, the wind started to pick up, and then it for 5 to 10 minutes, it got to be really something that I've never seen before," Walkley said.

Crews were out working to clear trees in Seymour as well.

"I've never seen anything like it. As far as you could see, just trees, power lines, you couldn't get anywhere," said Sean Johnson from Jim's Landscaping and Tree Service.

A person from Public Works in Seymour said it could be the weekend before everyone gets power back in town.

