Hubbard Park Food Truck Festival canceled due to weather

The Hubbard Park Food Truck Festival was canceled for this weekend due to weather.

The event was supposed to take place on May 19 and 20.

In a post on Facebook, the event coordinators said that Hubbard Park is a unique location and they don’t want to compromise the grounds.

They are not rescheduling the show for a later date.

The coordinators said vendors whose checks were cashed can apply to the Hubbard Park Fall Festival in October, or refunds will be issued.

