Republican candidate drops out of race for governor

Peter Lumaj has dropped out of the race for CT governor (WFSB file photo) Peter Lumaj has dropped out of the race for CT governor (WFSB file photo)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A Republican candidate had dropped out of the race for CT governor.

Peter Lumaj announced on Wednesday that he will no longer be running.

A statement was sent out saying that he was exiting from the Connecticut Gubernatorial race.

The statement from Lumaj said in part, “We fought a long and hard campaign. I couldn't be prouder of the effort we put up, but in the end, we came up just short of the qualifying number to move forward - shy just three votes on the first ballot.

Over the past few days, I have received hundreds of calls, texts and emails asking me to consider moving forward through a petition process or a third party route. While I appreciate your support and dedication to me and our cause, I feel that I must honor my initial commitment. I will not pursue any of these options and will end this campaign. We must keep our eye on the prize and work to elect a Republican team this November.

I want to thank my supporters all throughout our great state. Your support and commitment to my campaign and to our shared conservative values means a great deal to me and will never be forgotten. Your friendship is something I will always cherish and hold dear.

I am not the type of person who will just walk away or fade into the background. I pledge to you that I will remain involved. I pledge to you that my fight for a #FreshStart4CT is not over. I will continue to fight for our shared conservative values and I will work my hardest to make sure the Republican Party is victorious this fall.”

