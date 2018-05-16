Republican candidate drops out of race for governor

A Republican candidate had dropped out of the race for CT governor.

Peter Lumaj announced on Wednesday that he will no longer be running.

A statement was sent out saying that he was exiting from the Connecticut Gubernatorial race.

The statement from Lumaj said in part, “We fought a long and hard campaign. I couldn't be prouder of the effort we put up, but in the end, we came up just short of the qualifying number to move forward - shy just three votes on the first ballot.

Over the past few days, I have received hundreds of calls, texts and emails asking me to consider moving forward through a petition process or a third party route. While I appreciate your support and dedication to me and our cause, I feel that I must honor my initial commitment. I will not pursue any of these options and will end this campaign. We must keep our eye on the prize and work to elect a Republican team this November.

I want to thank my supporters all throughout our great state. Your support and commitment to my campaign and to our shared conservative values means a great deal to me and will never be forgotten. Your friendship is something I will always cherish and hold dear.

I am not the type of person who will just walk away or fade into the background. I pledge to you that I will remain involved. I pledge to you that my fight for a #FreshStart4CT is not over. I will continue to fight for our shared conservative values and I will work my hardest to make sure the Republican Party is victorious this fall.”

