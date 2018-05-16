Caitlin shows the charm of Haddam

The small river town in Middlesex County is home to more than 7,000 people and has a number of villages within its limits.

Nestled along the Connecticut River is a quiet town that's rich in history.

Settled in 1662, it’s the only town in our state that has the Connecticut River running through it with people living on both sides.

To the east, separated from the rest of the town, is Haddam Neck.

The river, which has been a source of transportation, money, and fun for centuries, is still a central part of this town.

"People love the fact that we're on the Connecticut River. Some people live 5 or 10 miles away and have never been on the river and they can't believe how beautiful it is out here,” said Mark Yuknat.

Yuknat is the captain of the Riverquest, which cruises year-round to see the many birds that nest along the water.

“We do eagle cruises in the winter and all types of other cruises. We'll be going out on an eagle, osprey cruise. We'll take about 2 and half hours in the evening and go toward the Essex area and we'll identify the birds we see. We'll pass a couple of nesting sites for eagles and lots of ospreys,” said Yuknat.

Up the road, in the village of Higganum, everyone knows your name at Deb’s Restaurant.

The building has been there for 3 decades, but the restaurant has changed names and hands.

Deb took over two years ago.

“It’s Cajun home fries topped with corned beef hash, which is homemade, we stick a corn muffin in there and we top it with two poached eggs with hollandaise sauce. Just the corn muffin, the sweetness with the Cajun it’s just amazing,” said Deb.

And a few miles away in the Tylerville section of town, sits another old piece of history that has taken on a new life.

More than 25 years later, the Goodspeed's Station Country Store is filled with one of a kind treasures, many locally made.

And there are no computers there. Just an old-school cash register that adds to the charm.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.