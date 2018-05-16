Amid storm damage, state of emergency declared in Southbury

Damage was seen all over Southbury on Wednesday (WFSB)

After serious storms moved across the state on Tuesday leaving serious damage behind, the town of Southbury has declared a local state of emergency.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 98 percent of the town was still without power.

Eversource crews are working to restore power to thousands across the state who have been without power since last night.

Officials said there are at least 15 Eversource crews in Southbury working with public works employees

In a Facebook post, Southbury First Selectman Jeffrey Manville said “At the height of the storm, the town had approximately 135 road closures resulting from downed wires and trees.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the majority of roads were difficult or impassable, officials said.

Officials said the senior center/parks and rec building is open for shelter, showers, potable water, and device charging.

The story on Tuesday was felt by everyone in town, including Mark Lennon, who got caught up in it.

"I felt my car almost being shifted off the road from the wind, so I got home as quickly as I could," Lennon said.

The journey to get back to his Southbury home was life-threatening.

“The skies were green, the wind was pushing my car off the road, and at one point, I felt it was going to get lifted up into the sky which was insane. Power lines were coming down and sparking and I was swerving from one lane through the other,” said Lennon.

After coming within feet of serious injury or death, he came home to also find his home was spared by just inches. A toppled tree grazed part of his roof, but left most of the house intact.

“My wife and 2-year-old daughter were here and I ran inside and thank God everyone was okay, a little roof damage,” Lennon said.

As he cleaned up on Wednesday, he said he’s grateful to be alive, knowing that others didn’t have the same fate.

“If I had done this or that, a few seconds this way or that way, a few inches this way or that way, it could have been tragic,” Lennon said.

