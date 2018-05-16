False reports of active shooter at UTC in Farmington

Farmington Police are investigating false reports of an active shooter at United Technologies on Wednesday.

Police said they received 911 calls around 4 p.m. from the Hartford office of the FBI.

The caller reported an active shooting with people running out of the UTC building on Farm Springs Road.

The call of the shooting originated from an out of state tip line in the D.C. area.

Farmington Police determined the report was false.

There were no local 911 calls or police calls about this incident.

Farmington Police and FBI detectives are investigating the false report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Police.

