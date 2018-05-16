Malloy signs emergency order to help cities, towns in clean-up efforts

After assessing the storm damage across the state, Gov. Dannel Malloy signed a Declaration of Civil Preparedness Emergency to help towns and cities in the clean-up efforts.

Malloy said this emergency order will help towns and cities with the response and recovery efforts after severe storms caused extensive damage around the state.

“Yesterday’s storms caused a lot of damage to infrastructure, public facilities, and private property,” Malloy said. “We have already begun the process to collect damage costs. This declaration will provide our state and municipal agencies with additional authority to help residents in the affected towns to expedite debris removal and deal with the ongoing restoration efforts.”

The governor also directed emergency management officials to begin the evaluation process to determine if a request for Major Disaster Declaration on the federal level can be done.

If so, this could allow the state and eligible towns and cities to get federal aid to help with the cost of clean-up.

Also on Wednesday, Malloy announced that the state has activated its emergency adjuster program that allows insurance companies to "quickly register their out-of-state adjusters and bring them into the state to help with claims of property and auto damage."

“Residents and businesses who suffered damage from yesterday’s storms will understandably be seeking assistance with their insurance companies,” Malloy said. “Allowing out-of-state adjusters to assist will hopefully expedite this process and help folks during this time of need.”

“We want to make sure that homeowners get help as quickly as possible from their insurance companies,” Insurance Commissioner Katharine Wade said. “By activating this program, insurance companies are able to quickly get more help on the ground where it’s most needed.”

Residents and business who have insurance questions and concerns related to property damage can contact the Connecticut Insurance Department at insurance@ct.gov, or learn more by clicking here.

