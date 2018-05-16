A break in the rain before more arrives, timing is not good for the weekend!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Upon further research, the NWS has determined the severe storm that moved through Litchfield county did indeed produce a tornado on Tuesday. On the ground for 0.7 mile in the northeastern part of Winsted, it was 175 yards wide and with wind of 95 mph has been classified as an EF 2. It then lifted, before dropping again over the Barkhamsted reservoir. This now brings the total to 3 EF tornado touchdowns on Tuesday.

Highlights through the weekend:

Rain from this morning is over… there should be partial clearing as the afternoon progresses, especially across interior CT from northwest to southeast. With the sunshine, temperatures should go will into the 70s away from the Sound.

We may be able to squeak out a dry ‘day’ tomorrow/Friday, before more rain moves in. It will be mostly cloudy much of the day. Some showers could arrive by evening, but rain becomes more likely at night.

Saturday looks to be cool and damp: periods of rain/drizzle (rain could be heavy at times), temps may struggle to get out of the 50s in some towns.

Sunday will be considerably warmer and muggy, not as wet… but still a chance for rain, perhaps some thunder.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TUESDAY’S DEVASTATING STORMS…

Yesterday, The National Weather Service sent teams of meteorologists out to survey the extensive damage caused by Tuesday's severe storms. Here's what they found. The damage in Winsted was caused by straight line winds. The damage in Brookfield was determined to be caused by a macroburst with winds of 100-110 mph. The swath of damage was 2.5 miles wide and at least 5.0 miles long! The macroburst was as strong as an EF-1, borderline EF-2 tornado!

Two tornadoes moved through the state as well One went from Southbury to Oxford. That was an EF1 with winds at 100 mph and a path length of 4.5 miles. The other tornado was also an EF1 from Beacon Falls to Hamden. Winds were at 110 mph and the swath of damage was 9.5 miles long!

Many of our viewers have been asking what is the difference between a microburst, macroburst, and a tornado? A microburst causes straight line wind damage and is less than 2.5 miles in diameter. A macroburst causes straight line wind damage with a diameter greater than 2.5 miles. Damage from a tornado will show signs of twisting and rotation.

TODAY…

We've got rain out there for you this morning, and that rain is going to stick around until about 9am this morning That's when the atmosphere will dry out and therefore the afternoon is looking much better. The sky will become partly sunny as temperatures rise into the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees over Northern Connecticut. In coastal sections of Southeastern Connecticut, temperatures may stay in the 60s all afternoon.

TOMORROW…

A warm front and abundant moisture will move up the coast toward Connecticut, but high pressure and dry air will be poised to our north. It now looks high pressure will keep us rain-free for most of the day. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, but clouds will tend to thicken during the afternoon. There could be some rain in coastal areas by late in the day, but the wet weather could hold off until after dark. A northeasterly flow of cool air will keep highs in the 60s.

THE WEEKEND…

The warm front will spread rain into the state Friday night and Saturday. For Saturday, we can expect periods of rain and drizzle and perhaps areas of fog. Highs will only be in the range of 60-65, perhaps even the 50s in some locations.

We should pop into the warmer air on Sunday. Temperatures could rise close to 80 degrees and the humidity will be higher, but we’ll still have to deal with a shower and thunderstorm threat. There may be a little sunshine, but a lot of clouds too.

NEXT WEEK…

A shower or thunderstorm is possible in advance of a cold front Monday afternoon. It’ll be a warm day with highs 80-85. The front, along with an area of low pressure, could keep Tuesday unsettled as well. For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies with showers, a few thunderstorms, and highs in the 70s. Finally, by Wednesday, high pressure should bring a return to sunny, dry conditions with highs in the 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

