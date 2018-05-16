NWS: Third EF1 tornado touched down in Winsted Tuesday

An EF1 tornado caused severe damage in several towns (WFSB)

The National Weather Service confirms three EF1 tornadoes touched down during Tuesday's severe storms.

The first report that came out on Wednesday night said that an EF1 tornado moved along a 9.5 mile path between Beacon Falls and Hamden. This tornado reached wind speeds of 110 mph.

The second report said an EF1 tornado moved along a 4.5 mile path from Southbury to Oxford. This tornado had wind speeds of around 100 mph.

On Thursday morning, the NWS determined a severe storm that moved through Litchfield County did produce am EF1 tornado on Tuesday. Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it was on the ground for less than a mile in Winsted, lifted, then dropped again over the Barkhamsted Reservoir.

The NWS said numerous trees were uprooted along both paths.

There was also a confirmed macroburst in Brookfield that was confirmed by the NWS.

Residents in those towns are still working to clean up after the storm.

Eversource released power restoration times on Wednesday night. It hoped to have the vast majority of its customers back online by Sunday at noon.

