Robbery suspect assaulted West Hartford officer

A robbery suspect assaulted a West Hartford officer after attempting to flee the scene of the robbery.

Police responded to the Walgreens on North Main Street for the report of a shoplifting incident.

When officers arrived, they noticed the suspect, Donald Anderson, on Albany Avenue and Sioux Lane.

An officer tried to stop the suspect by grabbing his arm.

Anderson was carrying a heavy bag and swung it forcefully at the officer, hitting the officer in the head.

Police said Anderson ran into a backyard on Sioux Lane and then turned on the officer, and hit the officer again.

The officer was able to kick Anderson off.

Anderson was finally detained.

The officer was brought to a local hospital and treated for head trauma.

Anderson was brought to the hospital and will be charged with assault on an officer, interfering with police and several other charges.

He will be held on a $250,000 bond.

