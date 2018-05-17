Police search for missing Essex man

Police are searching for a missing Essex man Thursday morning.
According to Connecticut State Police, 62-year-old Raymond Rich was last seen Wednesday.
Rich is described as a black male, with Grey hair and brown eyes.
Police said Rich is about 6'4" tall and weighs about 300 pounds.
Rich was last seen wearing a red shirt and Grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police at Troop F at 860-399-2100.
