Police search for missing Essex man

ESSEX, CT (WFSB) -

Police are searching for a missing Essex man Thursday morning. 

According to Connecticut State Police, 62-year-old Raymond Rich was last seen Wednesday. 

Rich is described as a black male, with Grey hair and brown eyes. 

Police said Rich is about 6'4" tall and weighs about 300 pounds. 

Rich was last seen wearing a red shirt and Grey sweatpants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police at Troop F at 860-399-2100.

