Majority of Southbury remains without power after tornado

More than three quarters of the town of Southbury remained without power on Thursday morning, more than a day after a tornado touched down.

The National Weather Service determined that it was indeed an EF1 tornado that wreaked havoc in that town and in Oxford on Tuesday night.

Because of the widespread damage and outages, Southbury opened Pomperaug High School to residents. The American Red Cross also set up a shelter at the Southbury Senior Center.

According to Eversource, 76 percent of Southbury customers were without power as of 6 a.m. on Thursday. In Oxford, the number was 77 percent.

Southbury remained under a state of emergency.

At the height of the storm, officials said there were 135 road closures. Crews continued to work to clear the main roads; however, many of the side streets remained blocked with trees and wires.

The NWS said one of two tornadoes confirmed in the state traveled 4.5 miles through Southbury and Oxford with 100 mph winds.

Many people in Southbury have wells, so the town set up a free water station at Community House Park. They asked that residents bring their own containers.

Schools in both towns were closed on Thursday.

Southbury officials said at least 15 Eversource crews have been working in the town.

The NWS is expected to release more information about what they found during their surveys on Wednesday.

